Cuddling Even Closer by bjywamer
Cuddling Even Closer

Bitsy lay here between Trapper's feet for the longest time. He was sleeping, too, and didn't even notice her for quite awhile. When he did, I think he was probably wondering what to do. lol
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
