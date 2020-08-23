Sign up
Cuddling Even Closer
Bitsy lay here between Trapper's feet for the longest time. He was sleeping, too, and didn't even notice her for quite awhile. When he did, I think he was probably wondering what to do. lol
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
dogs
,
cats
,
kittens
