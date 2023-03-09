Sign up
334 / 365
"Which Way Did He Go?"
To me, these mallard ducks look as though their leader left them in the lurch. LOL Don't know why there were so many congregated in this parking lot! This photo only captured a portion of them. :-)
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
0
0
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th March 2023 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
mallards
,
waterfowl
