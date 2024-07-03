Previous
Wilson's Snipe by bjywamer
Wilson's Snipe

Fun to see this snipe atop the fence post today. There are acres and acres of wildlife habitat not far from our home. Lots of ponds and waterfowl.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
