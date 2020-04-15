Previous
Teddy's Encouragement For Today--Read! by bjywamer
Teddy's Encouragement For Today--Read!

During our enforced downtime, why not read? Read the classics. Read inspirational books. Don't read so much of the negative "news" coming over the Internet. Instead, choose to read something positive and uplifting. For me, that would be God's Word. Proverbs 4:20-22 says: "My child, pay attention to what I say. Listen carefully to my words. Don't lose sight of them. Let them penetrate deep into your heart, for they bring life to those who find them, and healing to their whole body." (New Living Translation)
