Photo 3057
Waiting For Spring
I came across this scene while on my walk and it reminded me thar Spring is a ways off
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
6
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3057
photos
335
followers
399
following
837% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
19th January 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
Chris H
ace
Looks a long way off.
January 24th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
Too cold for a picnic!
January 24th, 2020
Corinne
ace
A lot of snow !
January 24th, 2020
bruni
ace
Like the many foot prints against the almost pristine picnic benches.
January 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
I tend to agree with Bruni, lovely shot.
January 24th, 2020
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Best to get out and make the most of winter and enjoy the snow as you are obviously doing!
January 24th, 2020
