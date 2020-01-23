Previous
Next
Waiting For Spring by bkbinthecity
Photo 3057

Waiting For Spring

I came across this scene while on my walk and it reminded me thar Spring is a ways off
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris H ace
Looks a long way off.
January 24th, 2020  
Jane Anderson ace
Too cold for a picnic!
January 24th, 2020  
Corinne ace
A lot of snow !
January 24th, 2020  
bruni ace
Like the many foot prints against the almost pristine picnic benches.
January 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
I tend to agree with Bruni, lovely shot.
January 24th, 2020  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Best to get out and make the most of winter and enjoy the snow as you are obviously doing!
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise