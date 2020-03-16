Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3110
Out The Front Window
Last we we gave you a look inside our apartment. Here is a look outside the window to the front yard.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
snow
,
winter
,
trees
