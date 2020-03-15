Sign up
Photo 3109
Delicious
We were visiting Melody's parents so we picked up a few items and decided to make supper. We used the slow cooker to make Chili and we had picked up some pastries for dessert. I had a Marzipan Square and Melody chose a Cream Puff
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
food
dessert
chili
