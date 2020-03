Under Renovations

This is The Strathcona Hotel. It was built in 1891 as a hotel for the C & E Railroad. The new owners have decided to do some Reno's on the building.

The ground level will be home to a new Pub while the 2nd and 3rd Floors will be hotel rooms.

It is actually a miracle it is still standing due to the fact that last year when the Renos started there was a fire that did a fair amount of damage especially to the roof