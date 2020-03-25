Lending A Hand

Well yesterday was not the best day as l was laid off from the company l work for. Unfortunately with what is going on business has dropped of drastically. They are hoping it will only be temporary and that eventually they will be re hiring us.

With that being said l decided to share a picture that brings me a lot of joy. My sister sent me this picture of my great nephew Bentley lending a hand in the kitchen as they were having homemade pizza for supper.

As far as my job situation Melody and l have decided not to complain and ask Why Me but rather okay What Now. We choose to believe that something good is just around the corner