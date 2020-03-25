Previous
Next
Lending A Hand by bkbinthecity
Photo 3119

Lending A Hand

Well yesterday was not the best day as l was laid off from the company l work for. Unfortunately with what is going on business has dropped of drastically. They are hoping it will only be temporary and that eventually they will be re hiring us.
With that being said l decided to share a picture that brings me a lot of joy. My sister sent me this picture of my great nephew Bentley lending a hand in the kitchen as they were having homemade pizza for supper.
As far as my job situation Melody and l have decided not to complain and ask Why Me but rather okay What Now. We choose to believe that something good is just around the corner
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
That's a great attitude! Sending you all the best, hope you are hired back soon. The picture is fantastic, he does look so happy.
March 25th, 2020  
Karly ace
I would expect you to say "What's Next?" Your positive attitude shines through when you post your photos. I'm sure there is something even better on the horizon for you. I'll be thinking of you and praying for the best. Your nephew is adorable! Homemade pizza - what a special family supper.
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise