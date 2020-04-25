Previous
Farmers Markets by bkbinthecity
Photo 3150

Farmers Markets

At least on the murals. These were on the Alberta Avenue Community Hall. Right now this will be the closest l get to a farmer's market this year
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
863% complete

Harry J Benson ace
good art work
April 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Fabulous artwork. I think it will be quite a while before we can see markets like this again.
April 26th, 2020  
