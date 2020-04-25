Sign up
Photo 3150
Farmers Markets
At least on the murals. These were on the Alberta Avenue Community Hall. Right now this will be the closest l get to a farmer's market this year
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3150
photos
328
followers
390
following
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
24th April 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
mural
,
art
,
market
,
farmers
Harry J Benson
ace
good art work
April 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Fabulous artwork. I think it will be quite a while before we can see markets like this again.
April 26th, 2020
