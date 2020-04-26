Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3151
Timely Messages
I discovered these on another mural. I decided to share them in light of what is going on these days.
Tomorrow l will show the entire mural
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
message
,
mural
,
art
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!!
April 27th, 2020
