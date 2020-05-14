Previous
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood by bkbinthecity
Photo 3169

Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Many of the newer residential areas in Edmonton have man made lakes with walkways around them. I stopped to take a picture of this one as l passed by it this afternoon.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Erika Shylaine ace
Gorgeous
May 15th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Pretty scene!!
May 15th, 2020  
