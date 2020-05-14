Sign up
Photo 3169
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Many of the newer residential areas in Edmonton have man made lakes with walkways around them. I stopped to take a picture of this one as l passed by it this afternoon.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Erika Shylaine
ace
Gorgeous
May 15th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Pretty scene!!
May 15th, 2020
