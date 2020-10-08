Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3316
Inside The Pavilion
I thought you might enjoy seeing the inside of the new pavilion. It has a lot of seating and a nice gas fireplace in the center
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
7
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3316
photos
326
followers
407
following
908% complete
View this month »
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th October 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
pavilion
sheri
I like the dizzying geometry.
October 9th, 2020
dawnblom
ace
Nice shot, love the leading lines
October 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Great POV! Nice patterns and shapes too.
October 9th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful building!
October 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous construction, great idea to have it with heating.
October 9th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Your POV and wide angle makes this really pop! Fav
October 9th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Cool modern architecture!
October 9th, 2020
