Previous
Next
Inside The Pavilion by bkbinthecity
Photo 3316

Inside The Pavilion

I thought you might enjoy seeing the inside of the new pavilion. It has a lot of seating and a nice gas fireplace in the center
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
I like the dizzying geometry.
October 9th, 2020  
dawnblom ace
Nice shot, love the leading lines
October 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Great POV! Nice patterns and shapes too.
October 9th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful building!
October 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous construction, great idea to have it with heating.
October 9th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Your POV and wide angle makes this really pop! Fav
October 9th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Cool modern architecture!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise