Photo 3319
Peek A Boo
A couple of more pics from our time duck watching.
Pic 1 Hey if we hide our faces maybe he will go away
Pic 2 okay is he gone. No luck he is still there
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
park
Diana
ace
Such lovely shots and beautifully presented.
October 12th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So delightful.
October 12th, 2020
