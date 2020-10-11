Previous
Peek A Boo by bkbinthecity
Photo 3319

Peek A Boo

A couple of more pics from our time duck watching.

Pic 1 Hey if we hide our faces maybe he will go away

Pic 2 okay is he gone. No luck he is still there
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
909% complete

Diana ace
Such lovely shots and beautifully presented.
October 12th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful.
October 12th, 2020  
