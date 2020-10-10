Previous
Duck Duck no Geese by bkbinthecity
Photo 3318

Duck Duck no Geese

The other day at the park l saw these ducks instead of the usual Canadian Geese. I am not sure what type they are but they were fun to watch
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
909% complete

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful collage and I really like the shapes of it!
October 11th, 2020  
