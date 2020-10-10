Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3318
Duck Duck no Geese
The other day at the park l saw these ducks instead of the usual Canadian Geese. I am not sure what type they are but they were fun to watch
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3318
photos
326
followers
407
following
909% complete
View this month »
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
park
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful collage and I really like the shapes of it!
October 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
