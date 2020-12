Thinking Of All Our Friends

2020 certainly has been a year that l am sure none of us ever imagined would happen. We are so grateful to be part of the 365 community.

So today we want to extend our warmest wishes to all of you and looking forward to what we all hope will be a wonderful New Year.

The house and two snowmen we came across on a drive in Old Glenora which is only a few minutes from where we live