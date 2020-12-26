Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3395
At The Park
This is Grant Notley Park in Oliver. Grant Notley was leader of the NDP Party in Alberta back in the 1980's. He was killed in a plane crash in 1984.
His daughter is the current leader of the NDP Party here in Alberta
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
11th December 2020 5:00pm
Tags
night
,
park
,
statue
,
bandstand
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely shot! Love the gazebo.
December 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I too love the gazebo!
December 27th, 2020
