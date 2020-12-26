Previous
Next
At The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 3395

At The Park

This is Grant Notley Park in Oliver. Grant Notley was leader of the NDP Party in Alberta back in the 1980's. He was killed in a plane crash in 1984.
His daughter is the current leader of the NDP Party here in Alberta
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Lovely shot! Love the gazebo.
December 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I too love the gazebo!
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise