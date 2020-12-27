Happy Birthday

Today was Melody's Dads 90th birthday. He is such a remarkable man. As you can tell music is a huge part of his life. He started out learning to play the organ at 6 years of age.

These are just a few instruments he plays. He knows so many pieces by memory. They include a variety of genres from classical, pop, jazz and gospel to name a few. As well he has composed a number of pieces himself and has made several recordings.

He has been a blessing to so many people over the years and he is not slowing down.

He is able to play the piano in their own suite every day or go down to the lounge in their building and play the organ. As well he along with Melody's Mom help us with the music in services we do in seniors homes

Once life gets back to normal Melody's brother and his wife will travel to Edmonton and we will have a special celebration with family and friends



