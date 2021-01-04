Previous
No Skating Allowed For The Moment by bkbinthecity
Photo 3404

No Skating Allowed For The Moment

The ice rink at City Hall was not in use when we were there. The warm weather we have been experiencing as of late had made the ice surface rather soft.
Crews have been working on it and hopefully it will soon be reopened to the public
