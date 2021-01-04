Sign up
Photo 3404
No Skating Allowed For The Moment
The ice rink at City Hall was not in use when we were there. The warm weather we have been experiencing as of late had made the ice surface rather soft.
Crews have been working on it and hopefully it will soon be reopened to the public
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ice
,
canada
,
hall
,
city
,
alberta
,
rink
,
edmonton
