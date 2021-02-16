Previous
Having Fun by bkbinthecity
Having Fun

While at the park l spotted som kids having fun on this pile of snow. It reminded me of times as a child of doing the same thing
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Chris Cook ace
We get 5 inches of snow in Vancouver and the city grinds to a halt and everyone is freaking out about the snow. Two days later the rain has come and washed it all away. Then I see your picture and think to myself “Now that’s some real snow”
