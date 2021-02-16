Sign up
Photo 3452
Having Fun
While at the park l spotted som kids having fun on this pile of snow. It reminded me of times as a child of doing the same thing
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3452
photos
370
followers
465
following
945% complete
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
13th February 2021 4:23pm
snow
,
children
,
fun
,
park
,
candid
Chris Cook
ace
We get 5 inches of snow in Vancouver and the city grinds to a halt and everyone is freaking out about the snow. Two days later the rain has come and washed it all away. Then I see your picture and think to myself “Now that’s some real snow”
February 17th, 2021
