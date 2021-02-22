Sign up
Photo 3458
Architecture U of A Campus
As I continued down the walkway on the campus I came to Assiniboia Hall. I decided to take some pics featuring a few of the details of the building
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
university
edmonton
Ingrid
I like the "ball"-collage. Looks like a really nice campus!
February 23rd, 2021
