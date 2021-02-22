Previous
Next
Architecture U of A Campus by bkbinthecity
Photo 3458

Architecture U of A Campus

As I continued down the walkway on the campus I came to Assiniboia Hall. I decided to take some pics featuring a few of the details of the building
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
I like the "ball"-collage. Looks like a really nice campus!
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise