Previous
Next
Architecture....The Arts Building by bkbinthecity
Photo 3460

Architecture....The Arts Building

Continuing on our walk we come to my favorite building on campus. The Arts Building was built in 1915. During the summer months it has ivy on the front of the building.
I trust you enjoy the details of this building as much as I do
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Lovely details!
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise