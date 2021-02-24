Sign up
Photo 3460
Architecture....The Arts Building
Continuing on our walk we come to my favorite building on campus. The Arts Building was built in 1915. During the summer months it has ivy on the front of the building.
I trust you enjoy the details of this building as much as I do
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3460
photos
367
followers
461
following
947% complete
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
campus
,
university
moni kozi
Lovely details!
February 25th, 2021
