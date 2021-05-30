The Brewery

So here is the building that was hidden behind the trees in yesterday's post.

This building was built in 1904 by the Edmonton Brewing and Malting Co. It is the oldest unaltered industrial building exterior in Alberta.

In 1912 they moved to a new building downtown.

Another Brewery took possession of the building. In 1917 prohibition started and the Brewery shut down. Prohibition ended in 1924.

The Brewery opened again and ran until 1928.

The building was then taken over by the John Little Brick Company.

Shortly after that it was taken over by the McGregor Power and Construction Co.

In 1962 it was taken over by an automotive Garage company dealing in Volkswagen. This ran until the mid 1970's.

Today the building is vacant . However the day l took the picture l spotted some people going in and out of the building