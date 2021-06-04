Sign up
Photo 3560
Green and Gold
The other day while walking through the Edmonton Cemetery this field of dandelions caught my eye
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3560
photos
371
followers
455
following
975% complete
View this month »
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
2
1
365
SM-A505W
31st May 2021 2:12pm
Suzanne
ace
Interesting angle.
June 5th, 2021
