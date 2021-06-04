Previous
Green and Gold by bkbinthecity
Photo 3560

Green and Gold

The other day while walking through the Edmonton Cemetery this field of dandelions caught my eye
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting angle.
June 5th, 2021  
