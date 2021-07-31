Previous
Next
Capitol Plaza by bkbinthecity
Photo 3617

Capitol Plaza

As we drove past the Capitol Plaza we saw the fountain on. So I parked the car and took some pictures
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise