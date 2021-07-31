Sign up
Photo 3617
Capitol Plaza
As we drove past the Capitol Plaza we saw the fountain on. So I parked the car and took some pictures
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
water
,
downtown
,
fountain
,
edmonton
