Rising Up by bkbinthecity
Rising Up

One of Edmonton's newest condos for rent are just down the street from where yesterday's photo was taken.
This building would certainly offer spectacular views of the city.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Great shot of this neat looking condo, the views must be amazing from up there.
July 31st, 2021  
