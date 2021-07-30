Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3616
Rising Up
One of Edmonton's newest condos for rent are just down the street from where yesterday's photo was taken.
This building would certainly offer spectacular views of the city.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3616
photos
371
followers
449
following
990% complete
View this month »
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th July 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
,
condo
Diana
ace
Great shot of this neat looking condo, the views must be amazing from up there.
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close