Photo 4782
Night Lights. Lighting Up The Bridge
Edmonton's High Level Bridge has been adorned in decorative lights for a few years now. They can be lit up I different colours
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
light
,
bridge
