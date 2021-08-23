Previous
Next
Water Water by bkbinthecity
Photo 3640

Water Water

This piece of art is entitled Convergence . It sits at the beginning of the Victoria Promenade.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise