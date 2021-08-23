Sign up
Photo 3640
Water Water
This piece of art is entitled Convergence . It sits at the beginning of the Victoria Promenade.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
water
,
art
