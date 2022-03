Building A Legacy

I have taken on a project photographing Edmonton's historical buildings.

These three houses were built by Edmonton's first "millionaire".

John Walter settled on the south bank of the North Saskatchewan River.

He built a cable Ferry System and established Edmonton's largest sawmill.

These are houses he built over the years.

Starting left to right. House 1 was built in 1875.

House 2 was built in 1886 and House 3 was built in 1901