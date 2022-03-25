Sign up
Photo 3854
Left Overs
Today l spotted this machine being used in the front of our building. You may remember when the trees in the front of our building were cut down. Today this machine was used to get rid of the stumps that were left behind
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3854
photos
363
followers
439
following
1055% complete
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
25th March 2022 8:58am
Diana
ace
How interesting, they sure took their time with it. Lovely shot of the action.
March 26th, 2022
