Photo 3871
Supper is Served
We tried something new for supper tonight and we were very pleased with.
Oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
6
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3871
photos
361
followers
427
following
Tags
food
Martina
It looks delicious! I am sure it tasted great, too…
April 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Mmmm... looks delicious. I usually prepare these in summer, when all vegetables are fresh. And the leftovers I mash and add some broth and turn into a yummylicious creamy soup.
April 12th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
That looks GOOD!
April 12th, 2022
Anne
ace
Looks good! Super enticing food shot!
April 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks delicious
April 12th, 2022
tony gig
Looks lovely, we call it bubble & squeak.
April 12th, 2022
