Supper is Served by bkbinthecity
Photo 3871

Supper is Served

We tried something new for supper tonight and we were very pleased with.
Oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1060% complete

Martina
It looks delicious! I am sure it tasted great, too…
April 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Mmmm... looks delicious. I usually prepare these in summer, when all vegetables are fresh. And the leftovers I mash and add some broth and turn into a yummylicious creamy soup.
April 12th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
That looks GOOD!
April 12th, 2022  
Anne ace
Looks good! Super enticing food shot!
April 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks delicious
April 12th, 2022  
tony gig
Looks lovely, we call it bubble & squeak.
April 12th, 2022  
