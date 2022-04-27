Sign up
Photo 3887
A Nice Light Lunch
Whenever we visit Melody's parents place we are guaranteed something good to it.
Here is what she served up the other day.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3887
photos
360
followers
429
following
1064% complete
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
17th April 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dinner
,
food
KWind
ace
Looks tasty!
April 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Looks yummy. Nice capture.
April 28th, 2022
