Eating Out by bkbinthecity
Eating Out

At least that is what the two ladies were doing on the patio of the El Cortez restaurant. This across the street from yesterday's post
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
winghong_ho
Very relaxing position for food there. Nice street shot.
July 4th, 2022  
