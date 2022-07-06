Sign up
Photo 3957
The Latest Artwork
Today was a very busy day so I decided to share a couple of the newest mural in Old Strathcona.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
artwork
,
murals
Lisa Poland
ace
Those are awesome!
July 7th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Amazing wall art
July 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are absolutely fabulous!
July 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice artwork
July 7th, 2022
