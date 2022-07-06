Previous
The Latest Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 3957

The Latest Artwork

Today was a very busy day so I decided to share a couple of the newest mural in Old Strathcona.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1084% complete

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Those are awesome!
July 7th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Amazing wall art
July 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are absolutely fabulous!
July 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice artwork
July 7th, 2022  
