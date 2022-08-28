Lemonade Sunday

For the past nine years the last Sunday in August has been known as Lemonade Sunday. It is an annual fundraiser for the Stollery Children's Hospital. I drove past this stand on our way home from church today. So l decided to stop and get a lemonade. These two young ladies were absolutely delightful. Not only was there lemonade but they had lemon cake pops as well as lemon cookies.

When l asked if l could take their picture they were more than willing to allow me to do so and were quite excited to be featured on Project 365.

