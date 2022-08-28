Previous
Lemonade Sunday by bkbinthecity
Lemonade Sunday

For the past nine years the last Sunday in August has been known as Lemonade Sunday. It is an annual fundraiser for the Stollery Children's Hospital. I drove past this stand on our way home from church today. So l decided to stop and get a lemonade. These two young ladies were absolutely delightful. Not only was there lemonade but they had lemon cake pops as well as lemon cookies.
When l asked if l could take their picture they were more than willing to allow me to do so and were quite excited to be featured on Project 365.
28th August 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jessica Eby
Ooooh, I've heard about Lemonade Sunday and had forgotten! I love lemonade and lemonade stands and always want to stop if I see them. Note to self that if I ever visit Edmonton I should make sure to be there over the last Sunday in August!
August 29th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
This just looks delightful and ever so happy to being doing a good deed.
August 29th, 2022  
Harbie ace
How sweet!!
August 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is do wonderful, what a great shot of the cute salesnladies and their stand.
August 29th, 2022  
