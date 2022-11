America The Beautiful

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name your favorite vacation. Melody's brother and his family lived in Kansas City from 1992 -2003.

During that time we made a few trips down there. I have decided over next couple of days to share a few pictures from those trips.

Starting top left going clockwise

1. Kansas City Skyline

2. Kansas City Skyline

3. Danish Windmill Kenmare North Dakota

4. Lawrence Welk Homestead Stausburg North Dakota