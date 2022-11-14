America The Beautiful Part 2

This is part 2 of yesterday's post. The Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge was to name a favorite vacation. Melody's brother and his family lived in Kansas City from 1992-2003. These are a few pictures taken during trips we we made down there.

Starting top left and going clockwise

1. St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral in Strasburg North Dakota.

2. America's Shrine to Music Museum in Vermillion South Dakota.

3. One of hundreds of displays in the Museum

4. Corn Palace in Mitchell South Dakota.