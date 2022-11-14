Previous
America The Beautiful Part 2 by bkbinthecity
America The Beautiful Part 2

This is part 2 of yesterday's post. The Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge was to name a favorite vacation. Melody's brother and his family lived in Kansas City from 1992-2003. These are a few pictures taken during trips we we made down there.
Starting top left and going clockwise
1. St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral in Strasburg North Dakota.
2. America's Shrine to Music Museum in Vermillion South Dakota.
3. One of hundreds of displays in the Museum
4. Corn Palace in Mitchell South Dakota.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Shy Abel
Beautiful
November 14th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice collage of memories
November 14th, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
Good for you for traveling so much and keeping memories.
November 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful memories captured in your collage!
November 14th, 2022  
