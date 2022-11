Encouraging Words

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is a personal accomplishment you are proud of.

Starting back in 2012 and proceeding over a number of years Melody and I wrote seven 20 page booklets as a way to encourage people and share some of our life experiences. Melody did most of the writing and I provided photos. Sometimes we have sold them other times we gave them as gifts. Eventually we would like to get more printed