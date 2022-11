Early Morning

I am bringing my Gratitude Challenge to a close. Although I have not done all 50 days l do trust you have enjoyed what l have chosen to share with you.

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is what is your favorite place in your home and why.

For myself I love sitting on our sofa in the living room early in the morning. It is a quiet and relaxing spot to gather my thoughts as l prepare myself for the day ahead