Previous
Next
Edmonton In Black and White....Keeping Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 4190

Edmonton In Black and White....Keeping Time

The picture on the left is The Westin Hotel. It sits on the site of Edmonton's first post office. When the building was torn down they preserved the clock from the building. It has been keeping time since 1910
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A good thing that they kept this lovely clock. Great b/w images.
February 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise