Photo 4190
Edmonton In Black and White....Keeping Time
The picture on the left is The Westin Hotel. It sits on the site of Edmonton's first post office. When the building was torn down they preserved the clock from the building. It has been keeping time since 1910
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
clock
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
A good thing that they kept this lovely clock. Great b/w images.
February 21st, 2023
