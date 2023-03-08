Churches Of Edmonton.....Still Being Used

Just east of downtown in an area considered to be the inner city is 96 Street nicknamed Church Street due to the fact that on a twelve block stretch this Street is home to fourteen different churches.

This Church building opened in 1905 as Grace Methodist Church. The corner tower and steeple along with the steep slanted roof are original features of the building.

In 1925 when the Methodist and Presbyterian Churches united this building was considered as surplus and became vacant. In 1930 it became home to St. John's Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church.

The Church became vacant once again in 1949. In 1954 it became home to The Second Christian Reformed Church, an off shoot of The First Christian Reformed Church which happens to be only a couple of blocks away. I will post a picture of that one tomorrow.

It was once again vacated, this time in 1980. In 1985 a non-denominational church, Family Worship Centre, moved in and are still using the building today. The house next door was purchased by the church a number of years ago to house Church offices and a few rooms used for smaller meetings.

Of a personal note. A good friend of ours along with his wife are the current pastors of the church