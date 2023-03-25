Sign up
Photo 4223
Down In The Valley
In yesterday's photo you saw all the snow gone. However, every year it takes longer for the snow to melt down in the actual river valley itself. This picture was taken from the Promenade looking down into the valley
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
valley
,
edmonton
