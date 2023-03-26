Previous
You've Got Mail by bkbinthecity
You've Got Mail

Walking along the Promenade l passed by this condo with a Canada Post Delivery Truck parked out front and decided to take a picture
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Bill Ososki ace
Nice composition. You might check and see what it would look like with those building left and right, cropped out.
March 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the bare branches leaning in towards the building. I would rather crop a bit of the foreground away ;-)
March 27th, 2023  
