Photo 4224
You've Got Mail
Walking along the Promenade l passed by this condo with a Canada Post Delivery Truck parked out front and decided to take a picture
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
2
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
office
,
post
,
truck
,
architecture
,
building
,
vehicle
,
condo
,
delivery
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice composition. You might check and see what it would look like with those building left and right, cropped out.
March 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the bare branches leaning in towards the building. I would rather crop a bit of the foreground away ;-)
March 27th, 2023
