Photo 4230
Dinner Time
Today we went with Melody's parents to an Easter Dinner at the Salvation Army. Melody's parents were part of this particular congregation at one time and have many friends. It was a wonderful evening
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
dinner
,
easter
Diana
ace
How wonderful to still have so many friends around. Looks so nice and festive.
April 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a good turnout. Sounds as though you had a great day.
April 2nd, 2023
