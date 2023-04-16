Previous
Living Downtown....Warehouse to a Condo
Living Downtown....Warehouse to a Condo

In January 1913 a fire broke out on this site destroying two buildings.
A gentleman by the name of William Allen bought the land and built a new building for the Canadian Consolidated Rubber Company.
The designer while building this new building incuded some of the newest fire safety features.
The Rubber Company remained here until 1935. Today this building is one of the oldest Warehouse buildings in the downtown area.
Over the years several different businesses rented space in this building.
Today it has been converted to Condos allowing many people reside innone of the cities most popular area.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
