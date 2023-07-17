Sign up
Photo 4337
Another View
Today's picture was taken at the same location as yesterday only this is just to the west. This one you can see the High Level Bridge
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4337
photos
349
followers
467
following
1188% complete
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th July 2023 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cityscape
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Another great capture and scene, I love all the green vegetation.
July 18th, 2023
