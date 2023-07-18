Sign up
Previous
Photo 4338
The Merchant
This statue was erected in 1989 in honor of the centennial of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4338
photos
350
followers
467
following
1188% complete
View this month »
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th July 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
statue
,
edmonton
Christine Sztukowski
wonderful statue
July 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot and POV.
July 19th, 2023
