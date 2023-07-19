Sign up
Photo 4339
Preparing To Test Your Tastebuds
Tomorrow is the start of one of my favorite festivals. The Taste of Edmonton is a wonderful opportunity to try out a great selection of foods from a variety of Edmonton's restaurants
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
food
,
restaurants
,
festival
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Now that looks rather exciting, lovely collage of great tastings to come.
July 20th, 2023
