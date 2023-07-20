Sign up
Photo 4340
Fountain In Full Force
The Taste of Edmonton is taking place in Churchill Square which is located across from City Hall. While l was there yesterday l took this picture of the fountain at city hall
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
hall
city
fountain
edmonton
Lesley
ace
That is very lovely. It seems like it might be a magnet for young children in school holidays.
July 21st, 2023
