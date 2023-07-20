Previous
Fountain In Full Force by bkbinthecity
Photo 4340

Fountain In Full Force

The Taste of Edmonton is taking place in Churchill Square which is located across from City Hall. While l was there yesterday l took this picture of the fountain at city hall
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1189% complete

Lesley ace
That is very lovely. It seems like it might be a magnet for young children in school holidays.
July 21st, 2023  
