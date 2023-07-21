Previous
Friday Night Market by bkbinthecity
Friday Night Market

Friday nights starting in late June and running until early August is the High Street Friday night Market. All of the businesses stay open late and number of other local businesses set up a booth. It is a wonderful way to spend a Friday night
Looks like such fun! Neat shot
July 22nd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very enjoyable, I’m sure.
July 22nd, 2023  
